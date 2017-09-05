Two films to screen at BFI London Film Festival

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 11:55

Tusi Tamasese’s One Thousand Ropes and Toa Fraser’s 6 Days will screen in October’s BFI London Film Festival.

One Thousand Ropes, written and directed by Tusi Tamasese and produced by Catherine Fitzgerald is the story of a father re-connecting with his youngest daughter and putting to rest the ghosts that haunt them.

One Thousand Ropes, Tusi Tamasese’s follow up to his much-awarded feature debut, The Orator, had its world premiere in the Panorama section of the 2017 Berlin Film Festival. The film stars Uelese Petaia, Frankie Adams, Beulah Koale and Sima Urale. One Thousand Ropes is funded by the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) and Fulcrum Media Finance. World sales are being handled by Mongrel Media.

6 Days, written by Glenn Standring, directed by Toa Fraser and produced by Matthew Metcalfe is based on the actual events of April 1980 when six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy at London’s Princes Gate, taking 26 people hostage. Six days of tense stand-off ensued as a group of highly trained soldiers from Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS) prepared to raid the building, all while the Met Police’s negotiators unit tried desperately to find a peaceful solution.

Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. 6 Days is financed by General Film Corporation in association with the NZFC, Lip Sync Productions and the Ingenious Senior Film Fund. International sales are being handled by XYZ Films. Vertical Entertainment has acquired US rights and Netflix have acquired international rights in multiple territories (as a ‘Netflix Original’) including the UK where it will be available from 3 November.

The BFI London Film Festival runs 4-15 October.