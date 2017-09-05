Heather du Plessis-Allan joins Newstalk ZB Team

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 11:57

Newstalk ZB announced today that respected journalist and commentator Heather du Plessis-Allan will join the team in 2018, hosting Mornings in Wellington, Kapiti and Masterton.

du Plessis-Allan has had a stellar career in media. She is a Herald on Sunday columnist, was co-host of TV3's Story, and has reported for TVNZ’s Seven Sharp and One News. In her role as a Press Gallery journalist, she has interviewed politicians on TVNZ’s Q+A. She also covered the Oscar Pistorius murder trial in Pretoria and the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Excited to be joining Newstalk ZB Wellington, du Plessis-Allan says, "I’ve reported from as far afield as Antarctica and Gallipoli, but I always come home to Wellington. I’ve lived there for more than a decade now, so it’s with conviction I can say the best spot is Lyall Bay on a windless day. I can’t wait to start the new role and get chatting with the local community about issues important to them."

Jason Winstanley, Head of Talk for NZME, is pleased to be welcoming du Plessis-Allan to Newstalk ZB and the fresh voice she’ll bring to the Wellington market. "Heather is a great addition to our Wellington family, and her experience in journalism and more recently as a leading commentator, will be a huge asset to the station."

Du Plessis-Allan takes over from Tim Fookes, who is heading to Australia.

Fookes says, "It’s been a real privilege presenting the morning programme on Newstalk ZB in Wellington for the past five years. My wife and I have made the decision to return to Australia to be closer to her family, and we look forward to the next chapter in our lives. I have no doubt Heather will be a fantastic addition to Newstalk ZB in the capital and I wish her all the very best."

Winstanley says, "Tim is an outstanding talkback host and we wish him all the best across the Tasman."

Du Plessis-Allan will start on Newstalk ZB in Wellington on January 22 2018. She will be on the airwaves from 8.30am - 12 noon, keeping Wellingtonians up to date with local and national news.