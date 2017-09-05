'Architecture Matters' in Nelson

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 15:23

At 7.30, Monday 11 September, Nelson’s Suter Gallery hosts Architecture Matters - a free event that will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about how important new Nelson buildings are being designed, how a Nelson based architect is playing a part in the ‘tiny house’ movement, and to hear from one of New Zealand’s best - and arguably most characterful - architects.

Architecture Matters is part of the inaugural Festival of Architecture, a series of talks and tours, exhibitions and other activities that are taking place in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Hamilton and other centres from 7 - 17 September.

The Festival of Architecture, organised by the New Zealand Institute of Architects, aims to celebrate the importance of good buildings in towns and cities throughout New Zealand while also giving the public a chance to gain insight into the process of architecture - an area that is often misunderstood.

Four speakers will present at Architecture Matters:

- Simon Hardy, from Studio Pacific Architecture will discuss how new designs for Nelson Airport will create a highly functional gateway building for the region. In the building, timber features prominently and there will be a unique roof structure to acts as a counterpoint to the western ranges, which will be viewed through the building’s floor to ceiling windows.

- In recent years, Irving Smith Architects has designed a number of award-winning buildings in the Nelson region. At Architecture Matters, Jeremy Smith will discuss the design of the Nelson School of Music, a fusion of heritage and new buildings that will provide a hub for a strong music community.

- As in many of New Zealand’s cities, the provision, cost and adaptability of housing is a pressing issue. One architect playing a part in finding solutions to these problems is architecture graduate Renee Williamson, from Arthouse Architects, who will present her 10m2 AdAPTA Home at the event.

- The evening’s final speaker is Auckland- and Lyttelton-based architect Michael O'Sullivan, winner of some of New Zealand’s highest architectural honours. O’Sullivan’s approach to architecture is hands on - he built his award-winning Lyttelton studio himself, camping out on the steep hillside site and using a number of materials recycled from earthquake damaged structures. O’Sullivan’s approach to architecture is singular - and often irreverent, as the name of his talk, ‘Chicken Shit’, attests.

Architecture Matters:

Free event: 7.30pm, Monday 11 September

Suter Theatre, Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatu

208 Bridge Street, Nelson