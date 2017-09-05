Zuru Toys and Richard Zawitzto collaborate to bring 'Tangle'

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 15:45

Leading international toy and consumer products company ZURU Toys have partnered with inventor and sculptor Richard Zawitzto relaunch Tangle Creations’ flagship product- Tangle! The partnership will bring fresh new elements to the fidget craze that’s swept through 2017 and engage a wide range of consumers.

Tangles are toys that draw on a sense of creativity and imagination with interconnecting links on a 90-degree curve that click together and pivot at each joint to form amazingly twisty and bendable creations which have no beginning and no end. The endless possibilities are in the creative hands of the user.

Aimed primarily at the five to eight-year-old sector, a Tangle can be a puzzle, a fidget toy, a movable sculpture or simply an amazing creation. Tangles also have market appeal to older kids and parents as they could also serve as a desktop toy, brain tool, or anti-stress device.

The creation of American sculptor and inventor Richard X. Zawitz, the first version of Tangle toys was launched more than 30 years ago in 1981. A keen student of Asian philosophy, Zawitz was fascinated by the belief that curves in nature promote positive energy.

"I wanted to create something featuring curves and waves that’d bring positive energy into the world," Zawitz explains. "Throughout the last 37 years the feedback’s been phenomenal. It encourages good old-fashioned play for kids that doesn’t involve screens and really engages the brain to think creatively using both your right and left hands. It promotes a real sense of calm and joy."

Since they first burst onto the scene back in the 80s, over 120 million Tangle units have been sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For four consecutive years from 2004 - 2007, 9 million units were sold.

Renee Lee, Global Marketing Manager, ZURU Toys says the company is thrilled to be launching the latest version of Tangle. "We worked closely with Richard on how to re-purpose his original vision and create a new version of Tangle which is set to enthral a new generation. Whilst there’s been focus this year on fidget based toys, Tangle has more applications and opportunities for creative play which we feel will give it a long life in the market place."

The full range, which will be released at a later date, will vary the links in each pack with six colours in each series along with different patterns and textures.

Find out more about TANGLE on www.zuru.com