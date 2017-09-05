Cheapflights guide to the next international sporting events

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 16:45

With sport in New Zealand considered a national ‘religion’, locals are chasing down the action, willing to travel far and wide to catch a glimpse of their favourite athletes and bear witness to sporting history.

And there’s no better time than now for locals to plan their next adventure, with early bird flight sales to kick- off this month (September) - meaning travellers can grab a bargain and put more dollars towards stadium hotdogs.

Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager at Cheapflights ANZ, said that New Zealanders’ travel plans are being inspired by games, matches and tournaments around the world - and this is a trend that continues to grow.

"Sport is a part of the Kiwi DNA so it comes as no surprise that worldwide sporting events are featuring on many locals’ travel bucket lists. We’ve previously seen spikes in searches around the Rugby World Cup and ICC World Twenty20 Championship, and indeed, last year saw a 58 per cent- surge in flight searches to Rio de Janeiro as locals decided to support their sporting heroes.

"But while we crave to hear the roar of the crowd and see the athleticism of our heroes, these big events also offer a great opportunity to immerse yourself in another country’s culture and mix with locals."

For those looking for a competitive getaway, the experts from Cheapflights.co.nz have identified five international stand-offs to experience in the year ahead.

1. Red Bull Air Race

The Red Bull Air Race returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 14-15 October this year, where pilots will battle for World Championship points above the notorious racetrack in an aerial obstacle course. Return flights to Indianapolis start from $1,350.

2. The FA Cup

This annual knockout has been running since 1871-72, making it the oldest association football competition in the world. With the final not held until May, there are hundreds of games to witness over the coming months. And if you’re lucky enough to get tickets to the big match, you will also get to sit in the stands of the famed Wembley Stadium. Return flights to London start from $1,300.

3. Vans Triple Crown of Surfing

Sun, sand, surf and some gnarly competition? If that sounds like the perfect holiday to you, check out the Triple Crown of Surfing at North Shore, Oahu. With over a month of competition (12 November-20 December), there’ll be no shortage of Pipe and Backdoor action - not to mention wipe-outs. Return flights to Hawaii start from $738.

4. Australian Open

There’s no better grand slam than the one just across the ditch - and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get there. Held over the peak of summer (15-28 January), this world-renowned competition attracts some of the biggest tennis names to Aussie shores and is sure to have you on the edge of your seat. Return flights to Australia start from $240.

5. US Football Championship

It's never too early to start planning for the big game. The 52nd US Football Champions, also known as the big game, is scheduled for Sunday 4 February 2018 and will be played in Minneapolis at the newly finished U.S. Bank Stadium. One of the most-watched sporting broadcasts in the world, set the date and make a plan to be there in person next year. Return flights to Minneapolis start from $1,408.

For more information or to search for your next sport-filled getaway, visit Cheapflights.co.nz.