Telling scientific tales of humour and woe at The Story Collider

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 16:48

From the hilarious to the heartbreaking, the poignant to the jovial, for the first time in New Zealand The Story Collider will host its popular live show featuring personal stories about science.

Among those stepping into the spotlight to put a human face on the world of science are two top academics from Victoria University of Wellington and a multi-disciplinary alumnus, who will tell their stories at a one-night only event on Wednesday, 13 September at Meow in Wellington.

Founded in America 2010, The Story Collider hosts more than 40 live shows per year in cities across the US and the UK, featuring all kinds of storytellers - researchers, doctors, engineers, poets and comedians. Podcasts created from the live shows draw 250,000 listens per month.

Joining science communication luminaries such as Ed Yong, an award-winning science journalist, will be Victoria’s Dr Melanie McConnell (Genetics and Cancer, School of Biological Sciences), Ross Stevens (Programme Director for Industrial Design, School of Design) and Keoni Mahelona, a native Hawaiian engineer/scientist who completed his Masters in Physics at Victoria.

Dr McConnell will tell the story of her journey to the ‘Lunatic Fringe’ in exploring an experimental cancer treatment; and the trials and tribulations that left her "standing in no-man’s land, under fire from all sides".

Improving life-saving cancer therapies by understanding how cancer cells react to them is the main focus of Dr McConnell’s work, which she does in collaboration with the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research and the Maurice Wilkins Centre for Molecular Biodiscovery.

Biological function will take a back seat to the aesthetics of the natural world in Ross Stevens’ tale of obsession sparked by a challenge to explain how a tree is designed.

Collaborating with scientists in a common spirit of creativity, Stevens is treading into the unknown by using 3D printing and computer code to create objects that resemble biological creatures in every way.

Keoni Mahelona will talk about his personal journey through life, love, and everything in between as a native Hawaiian engineer/scientist working and living in New Zealand’s Far North.

Mr Mahelona is currently working on teaching machines to transcribe and speak te reo MÄori, while exploring the ways "science has colonised indigenous peoples and continues to do so".

What: The Story Collider show

Where: will be held at Meow, 9 Edward Street, in Wellington

When: on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 8-10:30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets: tickets are $5-$10 from www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/the-story-collider-live-show-tickets-36918136139