Extra shows added for Magicians on Stage in NZ

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 09:31

Five of the world’s leading magicians come to New Zealand in October performing a show mixing the quirky, the skills and the strange in a world of the impossible.

Due to popular demand, extra shows are now on sale for Magicians in Auckland, New Plymouth and Wellington.

Magicians opens the tour in Wellington with performances on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 October, before heading to Palmerston North and New Plymouth, and ending the tour in Auckland with performances on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November.

Featuring two world champions of magic, the show has been created by young New Zealand producer and magician, Nopera Whitley.

"There are no rabbits pulled from hats, and no ladies sawn in half in this show. We wanted to show a side of magic that the public probably hasn’t seen before, and I hope they leave the show with a new perspective on what the art is really about."

Heading the magical line-up and hosting the show is Scotland’s Colin Cloud. Colin is a well-known mind reader and has been called the closest thing to a real-life Sherlock Holmes. He recently appeared on America’s Got Talent with his performance gaining more than 80 million views online in just 15 days, and has made it through to the live, semi-finals.

"Colin studied as a forensic investigator, has a passion for criminal profiling and used to be a motivational speaker. So he knows how people tick and he uses those skills to deduce detailed information about people. It’s fascinating to watch. Even though you know what he is doing it’s still pretty astonishing and looks like real mind-reading," Whitley said.

From Madrid, Spain, Hector Mancha took the magic world by storm in 2015 when he won the highest honour any magician can receive - the FISM World Grand Prix of Magic Award. He brings his award-winning act featuring card magic and manipulation live to New Zealand stages on this tour.

Hailing from the USA, Shin Lim has ‘fooled’ Penn and Teller not once but twice and in 2015 was awarded the ‘World Championship of Close-Up Card Magic’. With more than 47 million views on YouTube, Shin is one of magic’s hottest young stars.

Fellow American Rob Zabrecky is two-time Hollywood Magic Castle ‘Stage Magician of the Year’ and creates a dryly abstracted, austere universe that pushes magic to its very edges exploring bizarre and contemplative human behaviour.

World-renowned variety act Charlie Frye and Co. (USA) is often compared to classic comedians, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Charlie plays the rubber-faced, put-upon magician, with Sherry as his bored assistant - together the pair perform an act melding silent comedy, magic, clowning, and juggling.

Magicians is at Wellington’s Opera House on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 October, at Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North on Wednesday 25 October, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 October and at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November. Tickets for Wellington and New Plymouth shows are available through Ticketek; for Palmerston North through TicketDirect and for Auckland through Ticketmaster.