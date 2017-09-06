HBO's The Game Revealed comes to Neon

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 12:10

NEON is giving you an exclusive all-access pass behind-the-scenes of HBO phenomenon, Game of Thrones. THE GAME REVEALED is a seven-part series canvassing the inner workings of the Game of Thrones set with never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew.

In the first instalment, watch the "Dragonstone" episode come to life with interviews from Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, and guest star Ed Sheeran. You’ll witness the magic behind Arya’s transformation into Walder Frey, learn what it takes to become a white walker and take in the Spanish landscape behind Daenerys’ homecoming… shall we begin?

What’s more, NEON’s giving you a double helping today with episode one and two available right now, and every Wednesday we’ll treat you to a brand new episode uncovering more juicy Game of Thrones secrets.

Episode two gets gruesome diving into the ‘tricks of the trade’ when it comes to greyscale and brutal naval battles. Go behind the curtain of the "Stormborn" episode with new interviews from Peter Dinklage, Lena Heady, Gemma Whelan, Pilou Asbæk, director Mark Mylod and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

-- Please note episode one was released globally on Facebook and YouTube. All subsequent episodes will be available to Kiwi fans exclusively on NEON.