Harnessing fashion for a good cause at MitoQ

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 09:38

An evening of designer fashion, gourmet food and harness racing brought to you by Alexandra Park and MitoQ in support of the Cancer Society NZ.

Alexandra Park is turning yellow for the month of September in support of the Cancer Society, with the feature of its Daffodil Night being the much-anticipated spring fashion event on Friday 15th September in the Tasman Room.

Fresh off the tail wind of New Zealand Fashion Week come the latest collections from leading NZ designers, Adrienne Winkelmann, Andrea Moore, Moontide NZ, Danielle Power-Silk, I AM, and Sabatini, with hair by Stephen Marr and makeup by M.A.C.

Approximately 300 guests will arrive to a complimentary glass of bubbles, and over a gourmet three course meal, enjoy a fun packed evening of harness racing and the latest collections woven effortlessly in-between. Man about racing and town, Michael Guerin, will MC and guide guests through the action on the catwalk and the track.

The Silent Auction will provide opportunities to obtain, amongst other delights, some unique designer garments, or a Jeep for a week with a night away at The Glass House at Kauri Mountain Point Estate. Guests will each take home a deluxe goodie bag.

MitoQ, the mitochondria-targeted antioxidant, has proudly come on as Naming Right’s Sponsor to support the Cancer Society and the fashion and beauty industry.

Already renowned for making New Zealanders feel good by recharging the body’s cellular batteries (the mitochondria) with the science of MitoQ, the business has now also launched into the beauty field through a range of ground-breaking anti-aging skincare products.

Denise Gray, Marketing Manager of MitoQ says: "With a high energy fashion show, supporting the Cancer Society NZ and great fashion and beauty brands, it was an obvious fit for us. As an aside, our product is so good, MitoQ is being used for horses in helping their performance and recovery so we really are covering all bases."

On the night, Stephen Marr will be talking about a new, special charity project and MitoQ will introduce its beauty range.

Dominique Dowding, CEO of Alexandra Park says: "Alexandra Park is enthusiastic about supporting the Cancer Society. MitoQ Fashion at the Park is a glamorous and fun night out with a wonderful cause - gather your friends and colleagues together and come and enjoy the most glamourous activation on our racing calendar."

Marketing Manager Joel Reichardt says: "Alexandra Park Fashion shows have become much anticipated highlights, occurring twice yearly in our racing calendar. MitoQ Fashion at the Park on 15th September will be our 4th fashion event and tickets have been selling fast. $20 from every ticket sale will be donated, plus the proceeds of the silent auction will be going to the Cancer Society. We thank all our sponsors for their generosity in supporting the cause."