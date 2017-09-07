Media Design School teams up with ESL Australia for Zen League

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 10:21

ESL Australia, the Australasian division of the world's largest esports company, announced a sponsorship agreement with Auckland-based Media Design School, in conjunction with its Australian-based campuses (known as Media Design School at Torrens University Australia), for Season 2 of the ESL Zen League.

This collaboration sees Media Design School support Australia and New Zealand’s rapidly growing esports scene.

"Media Design School, both in Australia and New Zealand, are obsessed with equipping students with the right mix of fundamentals and hands-on professional skills sought after by the games industry. By playing a role in the promotion of an iconic event, our students will gain the type of experience which cannot be learned in a classroom environment," said Himanshu Khanna, Programme Director of Game Development at Media Design School.

Nick Vanzetti, Managing Director of ESL Australia welcomed Media Design School and Media Design School at Torrens University into the Australian esports community.

"As both gaming and esports continue to grow in popularity around the world, so will the many new and exciting opportunities for related jobs and industry. As such, we are particularly excited to announce this partnership with a higher education provider who is helping students from across Australia and New Zealand to gain the skills needed to both succeed in, and help grow, an industry which we are passionate about."

Broadcast of Season 2 of the ESL Zen League commences next Tuesday 12th September at 8pm AEST on the global ESL Counter-Strike channel, www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo, and culminates in a live finals event held in Melbourne on the ESL esports stage at PAX Australia 2017.

This season will grow to a massive three live broadcasts per week, as twelve teams from across the Asia-Pacific region compete for $30,000 in cash prizes. Fans can keep up to date with all of ESL Zen League news via the official Zen League hub at www.esl.gg/zenleague.