Sexual material in foreign language film not a breach

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 11:32

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has not upheld a complaint that the broadcast of an Albanian comedy film, East West East: The Final Sprint, which contained sexual material, was in breach of the good taste and decency standard.

The film, broadcast on MÄori Television at 8.30pm during the school holidays, followed an Albanian cycle team as they made their way to France to take part in a race, only to learn that a revolution was underway in Albania, to which they returned. The film featured brief sexual scenes and material, which the complainant argued was offensive and unacceptable for broadcast during the school holidays.

The film was preceded by a verbal and written audience advisory, in both English and te reo MÄori:

AO - This programme is recommended for adults only viewing. Certain scenes and language may offend.

MÄ ngÄ pÄkeke anake tÄnei hÅtaka. Ka pÄpouri pea ki Ätahi o ngÄ pikitia me ngÄ kÅrero.

The Authority did not uphold the complaint, finding that the information provided to viewers in the programme description, warning and time of broadcast sufficiently notified viewers of the potential for adult themes, including sexual material, in the film.

"The film was correctly classified AO - Adults Only, and was screened at the appropriate time of 8.30pm (with the AO symbol appearing after each advertisement break). The more challenging sexual material was not broadcast until later in the film, and the initial sexual scene (which included passionate kissing and a topless female character), would have signalled to viewers that the film contained sexual material suitable only for adults."

The Authority found that the sexual content was relatively brief, was not gratuitous and was primarily used in the film for comedic effect. As such, the scenes were in keeping with the film’s quirky humour.