TVNZ to broadcast key Para sport events

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 20:15

TVNZ and Attitude Pictures, who brought live and free-to-air coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games to 2.2 million viewers last year, have extended their media partnership with the International Paralympic Committee to bring key Para sport events to New Zealand audiences until 2020.

The new broadcast deal builds on the success of last year’s partnership and will cover the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. New Zealanders will see extensive free to air coverage across TVNZ’s on air and online channels and through AttitudeLive.com.

Coverage will be co-produced by TVNZ and Attitude Pictures with the assistance of Paralympics New Zealand. As seen in Rio, the partners’ commitment to diversity will be reflected in the make-up of the production team - many of the presenters and those working behind the scenes live with disability.

TVNZ is pleased to extend its coverage of Paralympic sports, says Director of Content, Cate Slater: "New Zealand loves watching our top athletes perform at the highest levels and offering live sport free to air gives everyone an opportunity to be part of the excitement. We saw that in the way the public got behind last year’s Paralympic Games in Rio, which reached over half of all New Zealanders. We’re looking forward to extending our close relationship with Attitude Pictures and Paralympics New Zealand over the next three years as we showcase the major events on the Para sport calendar."

Attitude Pictures CEO and founder, Robyn Scott-Vincent, says: "By securing these rights we extend the 13-year TVNZ-Attitude commitment to disability and diversity. Together we lifted Paralympic sport to a new level by taking audiences inside the daily lives of athletes to showcase elite sport and highlight the potential of the 1.1 million Kiwis who live with disability. We’re excited by the shift in perceptions created by telling the athletes’ stories and showcasing their successes. Para sport teaches us all to believe in possibilities, despite the challenges of disability or daily life."

Paralympics New Zealand Chief Executive Fiona Allan says: "Kiwis fell in love with our Paralympians and showed an outpouring of support during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. As a result, Para sport was elevated in the hearts and minds of communities across the country. We wish to thank TVNZ and Attitude Pictures for their unrelenting commitment to showcasing the achievements of our elite Paralympians and Para athletes and we could not be more thrilled to give our support to the broadcast team that will continue to be bring free to air coverage of Para sport to New Zealanders."

- The broadcast announcement coincides with the Spirit of Gold Mufti Day, held tomorrow, Friday 8 September. The day marks six months until the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. Paralympics New Zealand is raising donations by encouraging people to wear gold and show their support for Kiwi Para sport. For more: www.paralympics.org.nz