TEKKEN WORLD TOUR NZ stage kicks off in Auckland tomorrow

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 08:56

Four spots in the LPL4 TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Grand Final will be up for grabs in tomorrow’s TEKKEN World Tour Qualifier.

The tournament is open to all and will feature more than 50 Kiwis and international players as they chase the elusive four spots, while there will be valuable Tekken World Tour points on offer on the Asia-Pacific leaderboards.

Echo Fox player Choi "Saint" Jin Woo is the headline act and anyone who draws him will face a tough ask as Saint is recognised as one of the best TEKKEN players in the world.

The tournament will be broadcast for free online at www.letsplay.live and www.twitch.tv/letsplaylive.

Letsplay.live Director Duane Mutu says this is a tournament you shouldn’t miss.

"The standard of play in tomorrow’s event will be awesome," Mutu says. "These final four spots will be hotly-contested."

This tournament series is the most comprehensive fighting game event that has taken place in New Zealand and Kiwis have got behind it.

"The LPL4 Tekken Championship has been a good way to showcase New Zealand's esports skills in the fighting game arena to a much wider audience than normal," says David Douglas, Community Manager of Standing Fierce, which is New Zealand’s biggest fighting game group.

"The real treat will be getting to see some of New Zealand's best take on Echo Fox's Saint this Saturday."

The TWT Qualifier follows on from Wednesday night’s successful LPL4 TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship, which saw Thomas "Kor_Nova" Choi from Auckland emerge as the champion.

Choi earned the right to represent New Zealand as an E Black at the International Esport Federation World Championship in Busan, Korea in November.

He was joined by Aucklanders Jamie "Zarzob" Joe and Kevin "KYO" Li and Wellington’s Ajith "Blackout" Siva in the top four finishing positions.

Those four players earned the right to move on to Monday’s Ultimate Grand Final where they will meet the four qualifiers from tomorrow’s TWT tournament.

Wednesday night’s tournament generated more than 77,000 plays on Twitch, which shows the growing popularity of New Zealand esports.

The Ultimate Grand Final will be played at the SKYCITY Theatre in Auckland and will be televised live on SKY Sport.

GA tickets for the Grand Final can be purchased at www.ticketek.co.nz

TEKKEN WORLD TOUR Qualifier

Saturday, September 9, 11am-10pm

SKYCITY Auckland, Welcome Room

Broadcast free on www.letsplay.live

LPL TEKKEN 7 NZ Ultimate Grand Final

Monday, September 11, 7pm

SKYCITY Theatre

Level 3, SKYCITY Auckland

Cnr of Wellesley and Hobson Streets

Auckland, New Zealand