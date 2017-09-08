Corona Sunsets presents Soaked Oats

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 13:30

They say the best things in life are free and while it’s often true, there’s little in this world that comes with no price tag.

Corona SunSets is stoked to bring indie-pop rockers Soaked Oats, live and free around New Zealand kicking off at Post Office Lane, August 24th - supported by Albion Place and Mild Orange.

Armed with their warm shoulder pop vibes and known for their thoughtful lyricism, Soaked Oats have generated some well-deserved buzz - this is a gig not to be missed!

If you’re keen to indulge in free, live music by some of the best-established acts on the New Zealand music scene, the Corona SunSets tour is the place to do it! So, gather your friends, head on down and share a few ice-cold Coronas - the good times kick off from 24th August until 14th September.

Presented by Birds Nest and Manual Magazine.

Events are as follows:

24th August Post Office Lane Wanaka

25th August Yonder Queenstown

2nd September Winnie Bagoes Christchurch

8th September Schuss Haus Whakapapa

9th September Powderkeg Ohakune

10th September Astrolabe The Mount

14th September Kings Arms Auckland

Jack Halpin, Corona Ambassador says, "An icy cold Corona is best enjoyed at the end of the day with some great sounds and no cover charge. These will be popular events so turn up early!"

For more tour information visit, http://www.corona.co.nz/sunsets/