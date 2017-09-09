Experts announced for Married at First Sight NZ

Saturday, 9 September, 2017 - 15:50

In New Zealand’s first ever series of global smash hit Married At First Sight, MediaWorks is thrilled to announce that social psychology expert Dr. Pani Farvid and relationship counsellor Tony Jones will be the show’s experts.

With more than 25 years of experience between them, even their expertise has been put to the test to find 12 singles and create potential love matches. With more than 4,000 New Zealanders applying to be on the show, six couples are now paired and ready to partake in the ultimate social experiment - to get ‘Married at First Sight’ for this ground-breaking show on Three.

Dr Pani Farvid said: "It will create a lot of conversation which I think is relevant for us to engage in. Is marriage still important? Can arranged marriages based on science rather than family work? Dating has evolved massively in the last few decades, and technology is playing a big role in finding love."

Tony Jones said: "The nature of relationships are impulsive and unpredictable. It is the authenticity of this experience as well as the absolute rawness of emotions, that makes it so interesting to watch. It is real, we can all relate, we will take great interest from the sofa and no doubt have much to say about what we see and hear."

Married At First Sight NZ marriages are legally binding so the stakes are high. Following their journeys down the aisle, in weddings that range from the low key to the opulent, same sex to the over 50s, our 12 singles will finally meet face-to-face and be married before being whisked away as a couple on honeymoon together.

Upon returning, our married couples will move into an apartment where they will spend time getting to know each other whilst having regular therapy sessions with our experts, getting together for cocktail and dinner parties as well as the ultimate test of meeting their new in-laws.

Have the experts matched them well? Will there be sparks and romance? Will the pressure be too much?

Two nights a week for seven weeks, the ultimate social experiment is about to get very real. Married At First Sight NZ will premiere on Sunday, October 1st at 7pm on Three.