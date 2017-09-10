Teams revealed for TVNZ's My Kitchen Rules New Zealand

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 09:45

You’re invited to New Zealand’s biggest dinner party when cooking show phenomenon My Kitchen Rules New Zealand returns to TVNZ 2 on Monday 25 September, with celebrity chefs Pete Evans and Manu Fieldel at the judging table.

The timers are set and the heat is on as six new teams of home cooks dish up the drama and battle it out for $100,000 prize money and the chance to be crowned My Kitchen Rules New Zealand champion!

TVNZ can now reveal the teams that will be going head to head in the kitchen:

Tash, 31 and Hera, 34 - Rotorua

Friends for five years, the larger than life pair have a zest for life and cook with aroha. Their mantra "too blessed to be stressed" will help steady their nerves in the kitchen.

Jaryd, 26 and Ben, 26 - Auckland

Friends since childhood, the keen sportsmen are highly competitive and play their cards close to their chest. Could they be the dark horses of the competition?

Teal, 51 and Sophie, 43 - Wellington

The hairdressers have been together for 20 years, they live and work together and this experience could give them the upperhand in the kitchen.

Charlotte, 19 and Maddie, 20 - Auckland

The inseparable besties may be the youngest cooks in the competition but you won’t find many teens dishing up sophisticated dishes quite like this pair.

Chris, 35 and Bex, 32 - Wanaka

These real estate agents have a passion for their beloved hometown of Wanaka that is only rivaled by their love of good food and local produce.

Heather, 30 and Mitch, 39 - Christchurch

These foodie friends love nothing more than impressing a room with their culinary creations. The outspoken duo has every confidence that their cooking will outshine the rest, but how will they compare?

When the MKR doorbell rings this year, each team will take turns to transform an ordinary home into an Instant Restaurant for one pressure cooker night. They’ll plate up a three-course menu designed to impress the judges and their fellow contestants.

The five teams with the highest scores will then step up to the plate as they take the cooking competition on the road for the sudden death cook-offs. The final two teams will then battle it out in the grand finale to be crowned the winner of My Kitchen Rules New Zealand 2017.

This season, get your My Kitchen Rules New Zealand fix every Monday night. Airing one episode per week, the 10-part series is packed with high-pressure challenges, epic showdowns and delicious dishes.

My Kitchen Rules New Zealand premieres Monday 25 September, 8pm on TVNZ 2. It will then screen at 7.30pm from episode 2 (Monday 2 October).

Missed an episode? You can stream the show on TVNZ OnDemand after it airs.

