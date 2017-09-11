LPL TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship Grand Final tonight

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 08:24

New Zealand’s best TEKKEN 7 players will have the chance to test their skills against one of the world’s top players in tonight’s LPL 4 TEKKEN 7 NZ Ultimate Grand Final.

The top four Kiwi gamers emerged from their qualifying event last week and they will be joined by four players from Saturday’s TEKKEN World Tour Qualifier.

Among the four players that claimed the top spots from the TWT tournament was Choi "Saint" Jinwoo, who is a member of the Echo Fox team and is regarded among the world’s elite when it comes to the popular fighting game.

Given there was TWT ranking points on offer for the Asia-Pacific leaderboards in Saturday’s tournament, the standard of play was always going to be high and more than 50 players fought for the final four spots.

Tonight’s Ultimate Grand Final will be contested at the SKYCITY Theatre in Auckland from 7pm and will be televised LIVE on SKY Sport.

Letsplay.live Director Duane Mutu says the Ultimate Grand Final promises to be an exciting event.

"This is the first time we have run a fighting game tournament like this and the response from gamers in New Zealand has been awesome," Mutu says.

"Saint will no doubt be the favourite heading into the event but anything can happen on the day and the Kiwi players will be up for the challenge."

The leading New Zealander will likely be Thomas "Kor_Nova" Choi who won the NZ Championship leg of the event to earn the right to represent New Zealand as an E-Black at the International Esport Federation World Championship in South Korea in November.

Stars from the Vodafone Warriors rugby league team will also be in attendance as they put their TEKKEN skills to the test.

This promises to be a huge night of eSports as the biggest televised fighting gaming tournament in New Zealand reaches the main event.

Players taking part in the TEKKEN 7 NZ Ultimate Grand Final

Top 4 from LPL4 IESF Qualifier:

Thomas "Kor_Nova" Choi, Auckland

Ajith "Blackout" Siva, Wellington

Kavin "KYO" Li, Auckland

Jamie "Zarzob" Joe, Auckland

Top 4 from LPL4 TWT Open International Qualifier:

Choi "Echo Fox | Saint" Jinwoo, South Korea

Jaehee "BG" Jung, Auckland

Chris "Mister Mysterious River" Hu, Auckland

Se Hyun "H.TakeThis" Han, Auckland

LPL TEKKEN 7 NZ Ultimate Grand Final

Monday, September 11, 7pm

SKYCITY Theatre

Level 3, SKYCITY Auckland

Cnr of Wellesley and Hobson Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

GA tickets for the live televised final at SKYCITY can be purchased from www.ticketek.co.nz

Broadcaster:

SKY Sport

Event:

LPL4 TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship

Game:

TEKKEN 7 (fighting game)

Prize Pool

$10,000 cash and prizes

