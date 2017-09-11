Moana Reo Maori takes to the skies with Air New Zealand

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 16:40

The te reo MÄori version of Academy Award nominated Disney animated film Moana Reo MÄori will be featured on Air New Zealand flights from November this year.

The film will launch this week to coincide with MÄori Language Week, with premiere events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Air New Zealand has helped to support the execution of the film by flying Kiwi cast and crew up to Los Angeles to record the te reo MÄori audio.

Air New Zealand’s Cultural Development Manager Andrew Baker says Air New Zealand is proud to be supporting the project and excited to help bring the film to life and share it through various marketing channels

"We believe this is a great way to help normalise MÄori language as we have the potential to reach millions through our various channels with Moana Reo MÄori."

Air New Zealand will be exposing Moana Reo MÄori through its social media channels, inflight magazine Kia Ora, and inflight entertainment. Air New Zealand will also have te reo speaking cabin crew and ground staff helping to host at the Auckland and Wellington red carpet premieres of Moana Reo MÄori.

The English language version of the film has been a huge hit with customers on Air New Zealand flights, averaging around 39,000 views per month when it was onboard.

Air New Zealand will also mark MÄori Language Week with a snapchat competition called ‘Beyond Kia Ora’, sharing common phrases that can be used after saying ‘kia ora’. An internal campaign aimed at building the MÄori vocabulary of our Air New Zealand whÄnau and focusing on correct pronunciation will also feature this week.

The airline last year developed a tohu reo pin in partnership with the MÄori Language Commission and New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute as a means of distinguishing fluent speakers of te reo amongst Air New Zealand staff and within other organisations such as ASB, Auckland Council, Te Puia, The Department of Conservation and Vodafone.