'Spring into Gear' and ride the Western Rail Trail

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 09:45

If you’re keen to get back on your bike after a long time out of the saddle, then Spring into Gear this Sunday 17 September and ride the Western Rail Trail.

Hamilton City Council’s Strategic Transport Planner Katherine Johns says this is a chance for people to explore the Western Rail Trail under the guidance of Ride Leaders, a biking group aimed at getting more people out on bikes and enjoying the city’s biking paths.

"The Western Rail Trail and Ride Leader programme are two important initiatives to come out of the Council’s Biking Plan, which aims to make Hamilton a more bike friendly city," Ms Johns says.

The event will also feature the unveiling of artwork created for the Western Rail Trail by three Year 10 Hamilton Girls’ High School visual art classes.

"As part of the Western Rail Trail we wanted to involve the Hamilton Girls’ High School. We worked with Cycling NZ and carried out two activities with them. One was the setting up of a cycling team and the other was to produce artwork for a display that was related to the Western Rail Trail," Ms Johns says.

Hamilton Girls’ High School Head of Visual Art Jodi-Ann Tautari says students worked collaboratively in self-selected groups to produce individually conceived artworks.

"From the outset, the project brought out excited responses from the teaching staff, students and our awesome caretaker who meticulously cut out each of the artworks," Ms Tautari says.

"We were really pleased with the outcomes. These types of opportunities are what we want for our students, it extends our professional capabilities to work collaboratively with the community and the Council, but most importantly students have experienced real world learning in context."

The Spring into Gear event will be held at Norris Ward Park, Sunday 17 September from 10am to noon. There will be lots of activities to do along the trail including, cycle skills, bike maintenance, trike riding, Doing Pennants (interactive flag making), Cycle Blend and stilt walkers.

"I encourage anyone with an interest in biking to come along and see what the trail will offer," Ms Johns says.