Bestselling authors’ upcoming novels available as Kindle ebooks

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 15:25

Thriller fans are in for a treat with the release of new titles by some of the world’s bestselling authors in the coming weeks, and what’s interesting is all are available right now as Kindle ebooks on Amazon’s Pre-order program.

A quick skim of Amazon’s Pre-order lists reveals that Nelson DeMille, Dan Brown, John Grisham, Michael Connelly, David Baldacci and Lee Child are among those literary heavyweights represented.

Long gone, it seems, are the days bookworms have to queue at bookstores to purchase their favourite authors’ latest offerings. Buyers can purchase online now in the knowledge the book will be electronically downloaded into their Kindle ereader on a nominated date. In some cases that delivery date may be some months away.

Among the most eagerly awaited new releases is New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille’s latest thriller, The Cuban Affair. With a release date of September 19, it can be pre-ordered via Amazon with one click of the mouse, and, if Amazon’s rankings are any indication, plenty of DeMille fans have been doing exactly that.

The book’s blurb (abridged) reads: "Nelson DeMille’s blistering new novel features an exciting new character-U.S. Army combat veteran Daniel "Mac" MacCormick, now a charter boat captain, who is about to set sail on his most dangerous cruise… Brilliantly written, with his signature humor, fascinating authenticity from his research trip to Cuba, and heart-pounding pace, Nelson DeMille is a true master of the genre."

Much hype surrounds new Robert Langdon novel from the author of The Da Vinci Code. Dan Brown’s upcoming conspiracy thriller Origin will go live on Kindle on October 3. Already in the top 100 books in Amazon’s crime category, it’s "For anyone who wants more brain-food than thrillers normally provide," according to the Sunday Times reviewer.

Origin’s synopsis (abridged) reads: "Robert Langdon, Harvard professor of symbology and religious iconology, arrives at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to attend the unveiling of a discovery that ‘will change the face of science forever’. The evening’s host is his friend and former student, Edmond Kirsch, a forty-year-old tech magnate whose dazzling inventions and audacious predictions have made him a controversial figure around the world. This evening is to be no exception: he claims he will reveal an astonishing scientific breakthrough to challenge the fundamentals of human existence."

John Grisham’s soon-to-be released legal thriller The Rooster Bar will be auto-delivered to buyers’ Kindles on October 24. According to the book’s blurb, "It takes you inside a law firm that shouldn't exist. Law students Mark, Todd and Zola wanted to change the world - to make it a better place. But these days these three disillusioned friends spend a lot of time hanging out in The Rooster Bar, the place where Todd serves drinks. As third-year students, they realise they have been duped. They all borrowed heavily to attend a law school so mediocre that its graduates rarely pass the bar exam, let alone get good jobs. And when they learn that their school is one of a chain owned by a shady New York hedge-fund operator who also happens to own a bank specialising in student loans, the three realise they have been caught up in The Great Law School Scam."

Michael Connelly’s suspense thriller Two Kinds of Truth is scheduled for its Kindle release on October 30.

The book’s blurb (abridged) reads: "Harry Bosch is back as a volunteer working cold cases for the San Fernando police and is called out to a local drug store where a young pharmacist has been murdered. Bosch and the town's three-person detective squad sift through the clues, which lead into the dangerous, big business world of pill production and prescription drug abuse. Meanwhile, an old case from Bosch's LAPD days comes back to haunt him when a long-imprisoned killer claims Harry framed him, and seems to have new evidence to prove it. Bosch left the LAPD on bad terms, so his former colleagues aren't keen to protect his reputation. He must fend for himself in clearing his name and keeping a clever killer in prison."

End Game, the fifth book in the thrilling Will Robie series by David Baldacci, goes live on Kindle on October 31. This book’s (abridged) blurb reads: "London is on red alert. Will Robie, as the US government’s most lethal assassin, is called in to foil a terrorist attack on the London Underground. An attack serving as a test run for a much larger plot to take place on US soil. Trained to neutralize threats without leaving a trace, he’s an indispensable asset to his country. But then reports come in that his mentor, Blue Man, real name Roger Walton, has gone missing while visiting his home town in Colorado. Fearing he’s been kidnapped, Robie, and fellow agent Jessica Reel, are sent to investigate."

Silent Fear, the eighth novel by New Zealand father-and-son writing team Lance and James Morcan, also goes live on Amazon on October 31. As its synopsis states, "In this the latest novel by the authors of White Spirit and Into the Americas, Scotland Yard detective Valerie Crowther is assigned to investigate the murder of a student at a university for the Deaf in London, England. The murder investigation coincides with a deadly flu virus outbreak, resulting in the university being quarantined from the outside world. When more Deaf students are murdered, it becomes clear there is a serial killer operating within the sealed-off university. A chilling cat-and-mouse game evolves as the unknown killer targets Valerie and the virus claims more lives."

Jack Reacher fans will be pleased to know their hero returns in Lee Child’s upcoming thriller The Midnight Line, which is scheduled for auto-delivery to your Kindle on November 7. Its blurb (abridged) reads: "Jack Reacher takes an aimless stroll past a pawn shop in a small Midwestern town. In the window he sees a West Point class ring from 2005. It’s tiny. It’s a woman cadet’s graduation present to herself. Why would she give it up? Reacher’s a West Pointer too, and he knows what she went through to get it. Reacher tracks the ring back to its owner, step by step, down a criminal trail leading west…He’s still shaken by the recent horrors of Make Me, and now The Midnight Line sees him set on a raw and elemental quest for simple justice. Best advice: don’t get in his way."