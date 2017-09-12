Tickets take off for 2017 F.A.W.C Summer Series

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 16:05

Hawke’s Bay’s culinary talent have been the star turn as ticket sales for F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic’s 2017 Summer Series went on presale this morning.

More than 1,000 tickets were sold inside four hours, with the first three sell-out events all featuring local talent, including Ashley Jones at Elephant Hill’s Chefs in Homes, Eat Napier starring local heroes James Beck, Jeremy Rameka and David Griffiths, and Ben Harper’s Turning Japanese with Piku at Red Barrel Vineyard.

Following today’s presale for the F.A.W.C! database, public ticket sales open at 9am on Wednesday morning, with a number of other events having very limited capacity.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism General Manager and F.A.W.C! organiser Annie Dundas says the Summer 2017 programme is among the most diverse ever produced, with ticket purchasers in for an absolute treat.

"F.A.W.C! is about celebrating the very best of Hawke’s Bay’s abundant produce and world-class wines and restaurants by creating memorable experiences set in stunning locations. Our food and wine folk take this responsibility very seriously so each programme becomes a culinary spectacle that only Hawke’s Bay could deliver.

"The 2017 Summer Series is no exception, and we look forward to welcoming ‘foodies’ from all over New Zealand, as well as an increasing number of international visitors, to indulge in a mouthwatering F.A.W.C! experience or two."

Ms Dundas says the line-up of talent for Summer F.A.W.C! 2017 would be the envy of any other New Zealand food festival.

"Interest in Hawke’s Bay’s own food and wine talent has never been higher. Once you add visiting chefs Ben Bayly, Al Brown, Josh Emett, Nadia Lim, Ray McVinnie, Lek Trirattanavatin and Nici Wickes into the mix, F.A.W.C!ers are incredibly spoilt for choice."

F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic, is a seasonal event series held twice a year in Hawke’s Bay. Winter F.A.W.C! is held every June and Summer F.A.W.C! every November.

F.A.W.C! is organised by Hawke’s Bay Tourism and sponsored by Electrolux, NZ Sotheby’s International Realty, Forsyth Barr Investment Advice, Air New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay BMW, Hastings District Council and Napier City Council.

Tickets and full event info at www.fawc.co.nz