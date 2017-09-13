RNZAF joins 30th Warbirds of Wanaka celebrations

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 10:36

The Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow will be helped in celebrating its 30th Anniversary by a large presence from the Royal New Zealand Air Force during Easter next year.

The Air Force has supported the Wanaka airshow since the beginning and Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, is keen to see a number of aircraft on display again in 2018 to help mark this significant milestone.

"While aircraft availability and operational requirements will always determine exactly what we can take to any airshow, we are looking to make a special contribution at Wanaka next year as they celebrate 30 years since the very first event."

"We recognise the high esteem the Wanaka airshow is held in by aviation fans both in New Zealand and around the world," says Air Vice-Marshall Davies.

Last year’s Wanaka Airshow saw a large Air Force presence, including displays by a C-130H (NZ) Hercules, as well as NH90 and A109 helicopters.

It also included two of the Air Force’s new pilot training aircraft, the T-6C Texan, but in 2018 this will likely be expanded to the recently formed Black Falcons team for a five-ship aerobatic display.

As with previous years, the Air Force will also set up a number of ground displays giving members of the public plenty of opportunities to check out aircraft up close, chat to Air Force personnel and find out more about military career opportunities.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport next Easter, March 30, 31 and April 1. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketdirect. For more information go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com