Contact offers prizes, kids free entry and rides at Blossom Festival

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 09:34

To celebrate its 10th year as a principal partner of the Contact Alexandra Blossom Festival, Contact Energy is providing free entry tickets and a free fairground ride (to the value of $5) for primary school children, and the chance to win one of ten $400 family prize packs.

"We’re hugely proud to be part of the local community and supporters of the Festival and wanted to once again help keep the costs down for families to come and celebrate with the Alexandra community," says Boyd Brinsdon, Contact’s Head of Hydro Generation, based at Clyde Power Station.

"We have a great team of 60 people who live and work in the region and we’ll be out in force at the Contact Saturday in the Park helping out and can’t wait to see what colourful and innovative ‘floats’ locals have created for the Contact Grand Procession", say Boyd.

Contact has been backing the iconic Blossom Festival since coming on board as a major sponsor in 2004, and earlier this signed up for a further three years’ support.

Martin McPherson, Event Manager of the Contact Alexandra Blossom Festival Blossom says Contact’s gesture is a great bonus for local families.

"The Festival partnership with Contact ensures that we maintain an affordable and family friendly attraction for all residents and visitors, we couldn’t do what we do without this level of support", says Martin

The kids free entry and free ride vouchers are being distributed to all Central Otago primary schools in the week leading up to the festival. The ten $400 family prize packs contain a $100 grocery voucher, $200 garden centre voucher and a Blunt umbrella, valued at around $100. Families can enter the prize draw by dropping a flyer they’ll receive in the mail at the Contact Marque during the Contact Saturday in the Park event or by sharing their favourite photos of the Contact Grand Procession on Contact’s Facebook page.

Tickets to the Contact Alexandra Blossom Festival are on sale from dairies and petrol stations in Alexandra and at banks, dairies and service stations in Clyde.

More information on the Festival is available from www.blossom.co.nz.

Contact has two hydroelectric power stations in the Central Otago region: Clyde dam, commissioned in 1992 and Roxburgh dam, commissioned in 1956.