Directors, writers and producers join the line up at #BigScreen17

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 11:47

WRITER/DIRECTOR DAVID MICHÔD FEATURES AT BSS

David Michôd's critically acclaimed debut feature ANIMAL KINGDOM is legendary for launching not only his own career, but those of the Australian cast now all working in Hollywood. At the BSS, Michôd talks developing craft as a filmmaker, and his journey to co-writing and directing $40M Netflix political drama WAR MACHINE.

READ MORE

WRITER NEIL CROSS (LUTHER, MAMA, SPOOKS) TALKS CRAFT

Emmy-nominated Scotsman Neil Cross is a novelist and screenwriter. Among his many creations are the multi-award winning BBC crime series LUTHER, starring Idris Elba, and bonafide cult sensation horror movie MAMA. At #BigScreen17, Cross will discuss his methods for developing compelling characters and stories that connect with audiences.

READ MORE

LEADING PRODUCER KYLIE DU FRESNE AT #BigScreen17

Kylie du Fresne (HOLDING THE MAN, THE SAPPHIRES, CLEVERMAN) is a partner at Goalpost Pictures Australia and producer of award winning film and television dramas. She joins us for a producing masterclass focussed on creative collaborations with her business partners, co-producers and content creators.

READ MORE

BSS PROGRAMME NOW LIVE!

Uncover what the #BigScreen17 has in store for you here! This year's programme of masterclasses, panels and keynotes address the theme of AUTHENTICITY + PRETENCE, with a stellar lineup of local and international film and television practitioners.

READ MORE

DOWNLOAD THE BSS EVENT APP, POWERED BY SHOWGIZMO

The Big Screen Symposium event app, powered by ShowGizmo, brings everything you need to know about the BSS into one easy place. You’ll need the app to register for sessions, access the live event feed, read the most up-to-date programme, as well as accessing delegate profiles, speaker bios, sponsor and exhibitor info and much more.

APP GUIDE

ONLY TWO WEEKS TO GO!

Tickets for the BSS are selling fast! Join So Yong Kim, Luke Davies, Midge Sanford, Peter Broderick and many more for incredible conversations and insights into our developing industry. Make sure you get in quick to ensure you have a place at #BigScreen17

Promote your business at the Big Screen Symposium 2017