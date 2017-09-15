Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:42

Twelve-year-old Anna believes she sits outside the invisible magic circle to which most people belong, and shuts herself off from everyone around her.

Concerned for her health, Anna’s foster mother decides to send her to stay in a sleepy town by the sea, where she comes across an abandoned mansion, and meets Marnie - a mysterious girl who asks her to promise to keep their secrets from everyone. As the summer progresses, Anna spends more and more time with Marnie, eventually learning the truth about her family, and foster care.

The 2014 anime drama was written and directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, produced by Studio Ghibli and is based on Joan G Robinson’s novel of the same name, transposing the setting from England to Japan. It won Best Animated Feature Film at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival in 2015.

When Marnie was there will screen at Massey University’s Auckland campus at Albany on Wednesday October 4. The free monthly Japanese films play on the first Wednesday of the month, at 6.15pm. Preceding the main feature is a short documentary on life and culture in Japan, which starts at 6pm. Unless specified, the films are screened in the Atrium Round Room on the ground floor of the Atrium Building. There is free parking available on campus.

PLEASE NOTE: This will be the last Japanese film screening for 2017. Screenings will commence in February 2018.

When Marnie was there is rated PG - Parental Guidance recommended for younger viewers.

Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Running time: 103 minutes

For more information on the Japanese films visit the Consulate-General of Japan in Auckland website here.