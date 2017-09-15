Sky Tower first to light green for world record attempt

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 17:45

This Friday evening the Sky Tower will be the first of more than 90 landmarks around the world turning green to support families impacted by mitochondrial disease and the Millions for Mito initiative that’s supported by the Starship Foundation.

The ‘Light up for Mito’ campaign aims to set a new world record for the most monuments illuminated over a 24 hour period.

The Sky Tower will be lit green from 15 - 17 September, coinciding with the start of Global Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week held 17 - 23 September 2017.

Matt Ballesty, Assistant General Manager, SKYCITY Auckland, says; "Raising funds for Starship’s Heart Ward was one of the first causes that the Sky Tower lit for 20 years ago, and it’s very special to again be supporting the Starship Foundation in raising funds for an important cause, and leading the world’s ‘Light up for Mito’ campaign."

Other monuments around the world to Light up for Mito include the Colosseum (Rome), Sagrada Familia (Barcelona), Niagra Falls (Canada/United States), Telstra Tower and Deakin University (Australia), Zakim Bridge (Boston, US), the 52 Degrees Building, Radboud Castle, the Erasmus Bridge and the Hofplein Fountain (Netherlands), Calgary Tower and Toronto City Hall (Canada).

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SKYCITY lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.