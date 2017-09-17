Award winning NZ show going to Hastings

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 13:11

ALLERGIC TO LOVE: curse of the 80s is coming to HASTINGS!

5th October : 930pm

6th October: 930pm

‘ALLERGIC TO LOVE: curse of the 80s' is an all original, brand new Rock show written and performed by Blenheim born Tom Knowles and presented by a full live rock band. It premiered earlier this year in Wellington at the NZ fringe festival and picked up 3 awards, 1 of which was to bring the show to Hastings for the 'Fringe in the Stings' festival. It has also played sold out shows in Blenheim.

The show also picked up an award that saw it tour America, Mexico and Fiji in June with appearances on 'Good Morning San Diego', 'KPBS news' and 'the Jimmy Kimmel show'. It was the NZ representative for the San Diego International Fringe festival. Hastings will be the first performance back from the tour.

This show is for everyone whether your a long time theatre goer, enjoy live music, miss the 80s, laugh at the 80s, want to see something new and different, enjoy a cold brew or dragged along by a friend or spouse- we will not fail to ROCK!

The show:

A live rock band of misfits team up to bring you the story of a man who breaks into song at the thought of love!

What would you do? What if you only broke into 80s rock ballads?

Come and witness for yourself as these 4 NZ lads attempt to bring back the 80s in this high energy, all original, face paced, arena spectacular rock opera! You’ve seen nothing like it.

Tickets available: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2017/tom-knowles-allergic-to-love-curse-of-the-80s/hastings#none

The Band:

Josh Logan, Sam Logan, Jed Parsons ,Tom Knowles

Quotes from reviews, press and audience members:

"Knowles is charming and emanates that rock-god magnetism so critical to the success of any good 80’s band."- Art murmurs NZ

"The songs sparkle with wit and charisma"- Art Murmurs NZ

"...you're in for a treat. This is a group of very skilled talented musicians. I quote ‘luscious voice and chocolatey tones. ‘"- Theatreview NZ

"Knowles’ voice settles into me like a pollen spore making me itchy to be on my feet dancing. "- Art Murmurs NZ

"awesome, therapeutic, a coming out, Best fun in years, and a pleasure to find such stunning new talent in writer, director, producer Tom Knowles and his co stars. "- Audience member

"As the last chord strikes, the audience clap wildly, a cacophony of sound of cheering and cries for an encore.- Art Murmurs NZ

"provoking the audience into fits of laughter as they perform. These artists deal with what it is to be human."- Theatreview NZ

The festival:

Fringe in the Stings:

The Fringe in the 'Stings began as all good Fringe Festivals do, over a few drinks with good friends who agreed that Hastings was ripe for a Fringe Festival.

Not content to sit back and wait, this plucky group decided to make it happen, and The Fringe in the 'Stings was born.

Fringe in the 'Stings is run on the smell of an oily rag with help from the Hastings City Business Association. Supported by people who are as passionate as we are, in whichever way they can, whether cash, time, skills or stuff. Without them Fringe in the 'Stings would have just been one of those great ideas that disappeared when the hangover arrived.

The inaugural October 2016 season was hugely popular with nearly all of the performances selling out. The Fringe is back October 5th - 7th 2017 with another 3 days of riotous fun.