Berhampore Primary School's Knack market on this Saturday

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 05:34

Knack is Berhampore School's major fundraiser and is run four times a year, seasonally. The spring market is extra fun as it features some retro and second hand tables as well as the usual wide selection of handmade items in the school hall, and there is a big White Elephant section in a couple of the school classrooms.

It will be worth a trip for second-hand crockery, clothing and record/cd collectors and the craft includes, skincare products, jewellery, kids' and adult clothing, homeware, paper products, preserves, kids' dress ups and lots more . The wonderful Havana coffee machine will be in full operation and expertly-prepared Indian curries along with delicious and healthy Buddha bowls will be on offer for lunch or dinner.

Combine a trip to the polling booth with a great day out at knack. Free parking and eftpos available.

Spring knack at Berhampore School Election Day - Saturday 23rd September, 9.30-1.30.