The Block auction finale delivers a 15.6 rating

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 16:54

Three’s rollercoaster 2017 Block live auction delivered a 15.6 rating and 44.5% share in the commercially important 25-54 demographic last night. The nail biting and unexpected finale saw Andy and Nate take out the $100k prize on top of their $31k profit.

The Block NZ 2017 has concluded with an average series rating of 11.0 and 31.1% share - 20% higher than the 2016 series - and its wins last week across all demos contributed to Three winning the night on on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday last week as well as last night.

Earlier in the week saw Newshub Live at 6pm reach a year to date high with 33% share on Monday, The Project won the current affairs timeslot against competing shows across all four demos for the 14th time YTD on Wednesday, while The AM Show continues its incredible momentum with timeslot wins in all four demos on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other wins:Tuesday: Who Owns New Zealand Now across all 4 key demosFriday: Graham Norton in 25-54 and in HHS with kids 0-14Friday: 7 Days across all 4 demos

The build up to the October 1 launch of Married At First Sight NZ continues with the singles being announced yesterday. The diverse line up includes singles from across the country including Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Auckland, with ages ranging from 25 to 58.

Over in Radio, Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name took out the number one spot in The Rock 1500 countdown this year. The top 10 tracks were revealed at a live countdown party which was held at Auckland’s The Powerstation on Friday September 15.

And finally, MediaWorks Taranaki has moved into its new premises in New Plymouth today with the building receiving an official blessing by Reverend Albie Martin this morning. The new studios are the first in New Zealand to be fitted out with brand new digital technology which will allow more versatility across the radio network and are an important step in the continuity and growth of regional radio in New Zealand.

MediaWorks Taranaki was formally RadioWorks, the home of Energy FM (now known as More FM Taranaki) so it is fitting that Taranaki is the first region in the Mediaworks Radio network to be the recipient of this new technology. More FM Taranaki will officially begin broadcasting from its new studio as of next Tuesday September 26.