NZ School of Music presents vocalist Jolanta Kossakowska

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 10:46

Polish vocalist and string player Jolanta Kossakowska joins Wellington musicians for a night of ancient, traditional Slavic songs and ethno-jazz.

Featuring Jolanta’s own compositions and traditional Polish songs, "the concert brings together a fantastic group: Joe Callwood (guitar) and James Illingworth (keyboards), with Inbal Megiddo (cello) and Dave Wilson (saxophones) - both lecturers at the NZSM- as well as drummer Reuben Bradley," says New Zealand School of Music (NZSM) Professor of Instrumental and Vocal Composition, John Psathas.

Jolanta is in residency at the NZSM for one month and during that time she will work with NZSM composition students adapting Polish folk songs and give a Lullaby Workshop for parents at Capital E. She will also collaborate in concerts with the Polish communities of Christchurch and Wellington.

John Psathas says: "I got to know Jolanta’s playing and singing through her Polish medieval punk band Mosaik. I was struck by how very dynamic and deeply sensitive she is as a musician and very much wanted to work with her. Our relationship has grown since then and I’m very excited that Jolanta is coming back to New Zealand to carry on the collaboration."

Jolanta featured in the cinematic film of John Psathas’ No Man’s Land, singing a long-distance onscreen duet with System of a Down front man Serj Tankian. And in 2016, Jolanta toured New Zealand as part of the 7-piece band performing the No Man’s Land live show. These performances included the NZ Festival, the Auckland Festival, and WOMAD.

Jolanta plays medieval fiddles, gÄÅle-a single-stringed instrument-and baroque violin. Together with the band Pochwalone she created the album Czarny War, combining traditional songs and contemporary poetry. She also took part in the ethno-punk R.U.T.A. project, which was awarded the Polityka Passport-a prestigious Polish award presented by the weekly magazine Polityka.

"The songs are mostly about special moments in my life-turning points when you have to make crucial decisions about your life. So these are songs about love, death, strong emotions and starting a brand-new life," says Jolanta.

In addition to her performances of John Psathas’ No Man’s Land, Jolanta has been a guest performer in numerous international projects and festivals including Euro-Med Festival (HU/PL/SRB), Baltic Masters (DK) and Korean-Polish Jazz Mosaics.

What: Jolanta Kossakowska

When: Thursday 5 October, 8pm

Where: Meow

Tickets: Eventfinda

Vocals/Violin - Jolanta Kossakowska

Guitar - Joe Callwood

Keyboards - James Illingworth

Percussion - Reuben Bradley

Cello - Inbal Megiddo

Sax - Dave Wilson

Presented by the New Zealand School of Music (NZSM) at Victoria University of Wellington, Jolanta Kossakowska’s residency is supported by the Polish Embassy in Wellington.