Bargain Book Bonanza next weekend

Are there gaps in your bookshelves or DVD racks?
Come and take advantage of the Invercargill Public Library’s annual Book Sale. Bring along your loose change and grab a bargain!
Starting Friday 29 September, the sale includes books, puzzles, games and DVDs. Items range from as little as 50 cents to $2.50 and there will be something for all ages.
Customer Experience Team Leader Donald Cunningham said: "we would love to keep every book, but we have to make space for new items. This is a great way to keep the items in our community while raising money to help keep the library alive"
During the 2016 book sale, $4885 was raised and all profits went towards funding Library services.
For more information about the sale visit ilibrary.co.nz
