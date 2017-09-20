Bargain Book Bonanza next weekend

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 12:09

Are there gaps in your bookshelves or DVD racks?

Come and take advantage of the Invercargill Public Library’s annual Book Sale. Bring along your loose change and grab a bargain!

Starting Friday 29 September, the sale includes books, puzzles, games and DVDs. Items range from as little as 50 cents to $2.50 and there will be something for all ages.

Customer Experience Team Leader Donald Cunningham said: "we would love to keep every book, but we have to make space for new items. This is a great way to keep the items in our community while raising money to help keep the library alive"

During the 2016 book sale, $4885 was raised and all profits went towards funding Library services.

For more information about the sale visit ilibrary.co.nz