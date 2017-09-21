World Champion Black Ferns to be celebrated at public events

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 08:35

Black Ferns’ fans, friends and families will celebrate the team and their 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup success with a special event in Auckland next week - with more events in the works for other regions.

The Auckland event, at Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau next Thursday 28 September, will publicly acknowledge the achievements of the five-time World Champions in the region where many of the women play representative rugby.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been working with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) to finalise key details of the Black Ferns' celebration.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew said the Black Ferns’ Women’s Rugby World Cup win inspired rugby fans - both new and existing - around the country.

"The team and their management went to Ireland with one goal in mind and they achieved it. They inspired us all with their skills and team work and made us proud to be Kiwis.

"The pride and affection for the team we all feel demonstrates how sport can bring us together and uplift us. We want to give Kiwis an opportunity to show their appreciation for this special team."

Tew said with the details of the Auckland event now in place, NZR was working on a programme of visits around the country.

"We’ve started discussions with other groups including the councils who’ve expressed an interest in hosting and celebrating the Black Ferns."

The Auckland event will be livestreamed to allow fans around New Zealand to enjoy the celebrations. It follows recognition of the Black Ferns’ World Cup win at the All Blacks versus South Africa Test match at QBE Stadium on Saturday.