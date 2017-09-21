'The Bitter Trend' audio and visual experience at FLUX Space

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 10:48

The Bitter Trend will be an captivating audio-visual performance from Massey University’s College of Creative Art students held at FLUX space in the Wellington Museum on Sunday

15th of October 2017. This will be a gold coin donation event.

The performance will include an ensemble of live musicians performing psych-rock inspired music in four movements based on the progression of human impressions on our earth.

Showcasing a musical interpretation of the natural history of Earth and show the changes between a symbiotic relationship of Humans and the planet to a seemingly parasitic relationship. The music will be based on this speculation.

The performing ensemble is a small number of Massey’s commercial music students in their first year. All the performers come from different musical backgrounds, which has a big influence on the variety the musical content. This will be there first performance as a group.

The lighting and projections will reflect the colours and visual ideas of the world’s progression from the beginning of time to the present day. The music will work alongside this to be a fully immersive experience that aims to stimulate the senses and completely captivate you.