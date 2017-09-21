Glenfalloch Garden to glow with golden light

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 13:00

Sculptures are popping up through Glenfalloch as the garden gets ready to host a Golden Night Garden next week. A golden glow will envelop the property as Otago Peninsula Trust celebrates 50 years with Glenfalloch Golden Night Garden Sculpture Trail. Everyone’s invited to explore the lush spring garden and discover the sculptures nestled within the woodland garden which will be lit for the evenings of 27, 28 and 29 September.

Glenfalloch has a proud tradition of supporting local artists; Sculptors Juliet Novena Sorrell, Josephine Regan, Bryn Jones, Philippa Wilson, Suzanne Emslie, Elizabeth Jenkins and Julie Butler have selected works to appear for the event throughout the garden. These will be complemented with lighting installations celebrating the golden theme of the Trusts 50th year. Glenfalloch was the first property saved by the Trust in the late 1960s and holds a special place in Dunedin’s hearts. The show will culminate with a Trustee and staff reunion on the Friday evening.

Otago Peninsula Trust CEO Robyn McDonald says "It’ll be a gorgeous event in our garden as talented sculptors exhibit their works all splendidly lit up with golden lights. The Trust has a long history of supporting local artists at Glenfalloch so we thought this would be a perfect event to help mark our birthday. Our garden is bursting into flower with magnolias, rhododendrons, daffodils and spring bulbs all showing their spring finery. There will also be wine and food available in our restaurant, which recently achieved a top 10 ranking on Tripadvisor. Glenfalloch has certainly become a major Dunedin asset since the Trust purchased it nearly 50 years ago. We love to see locals and visitors enjoying the ambience, birdsong and exploring the garden trails; the vision of the 1967 Trustees has created an amazing place for our city to be proud of".

For those inspired by viewing the works all sculpture is for sale.

The week will also see another 50th celebratory event of a reunion of Otago Peninsula Trustees and Staff at Glenfalloch. Robyn adds "We’re still trying to contact ex-Trustees and staff from our 50 year history. There’s been many hundreds of people involved with the Trust’s endeavours and we’d love for them to join us. Anyone who hasn’t heard from us should get in contact so we can send them details of the event".