Events to challenge the 20-40-10 paradigm

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 13:24

The KÄpiti Coast District Council has teamed up with the KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce and Electra to host four events in early October aimed at dispelling the myth that it’s the young and tech savvy who are leading the way in creating new businesses and adding value to the workforce.

The events, Life and Work After 50, The Next Frontier - Becoming an Age Friendly Employer of Choice, A New Breed of Entrepreneurs and The Challenge That Will Not Go Away, will discuss the rise of senior entrepreneurs and the opportunities that exist for middle-aged people who are ready to take charge and re-create their future.

Mayor K Gurunathan says KÄpiti has a more mature demographic profile than other parts of New Zealand and the opportunities to ditch the corporate world and try something new in our district are immense.

"The median age for self-employment in KÄpiti in 2016 was 52 years of age and this number is increasing year-on-year, suggesting that KÄpiti is the place where mature entrepreneurs want to live."

KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce Chair, Heather Hutchings, says the events will challenge people to rethink the traditional 20-40-10 paradigm of life; that is, around 20 years of education and training, 40 years of work, family, getting ahead and the 10 years of the so called ‘golden dream’- the reward for the hard years of work - ‘retirement’.

"People are living on average of 20 years longer than they did 50 years ago and, as a result of this, people are spending their ‘golden years’ quite differently from previous generations.

"The reality is 45 per cent of people aged between 65 and 69 in New Zealand are still working and this number will only increase with more people staying on at work through choice and from financial necessity."

All four events will be presented by Geoff Pearman from Partners in Change who is recognised for his strategic and future thinking skills in the field of age and work.

For more information and to register for Life and Work After 50, The Next Frontier - Becoming an Age Friendly Employer of Choice and A New Breed of Entrepreneur visit the KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce website kapitichamber.org.nz

The Challenge That Will Not Go Away will form part of the Electra Business Breakfast on Wednesday 4 October. To register, visit kapitibusinessprojects.co.nz.