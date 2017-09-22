On the right track with MOTAT

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 14:00

We all know that growing up in Auckland these days means growing up with motorways jammed with cars, trucks and motorbikes, but what was it like in years gone by? Well here’s your chance to travel back in time and find out with MOTAT’s ‘On the Right Track’ holiday experience from 30 September to 15 October.

From horse power to steam, internal combustion and electric trams, this experience ties in with the 2017 Auckland Heritage Festival as it explores how transport has developed through the ages and looks at what the future may hold for our Super City. For children fascinated with all modes of transportation, this is just the thing to keep them entertained during the school holidays.

MOTAT’s Public Programmes Manager, Sarah Somerville say the museum is taking visitors on a journey of discovery. "We want to take them right back to the pre-industrial times; where animal-powered transport was the order the day, through the industrial revolution to modern days and finally give them a glimpse into the transport possibilities for the future," says Sarah.

Youngsters will get to investigate the impact steam power had on the modern world and how internal combustion engines have shaped our city. They will also discover the surprisingly old history of electric vehicles, and the role they could play in the future of transport.

Packed with educational information delivered through interactive, hands-on activities, ‘On the Right Track’ is designed to spark children’s curiosity and engage their imaginations. The range of fun activities includes: designing and building a bridge, competing in games of Horse Shoe and an exciting coal shovelling challenge.

There will also be a trail guiding kids through the museum grounds where they get to complete the tasks and collect the all the pieces to create their very own board game to take home. The game reflects on the ‘Auckland Transport Through Time’ narrative and reinforces the educational messages learned.

All this is included in the normal MOTAT admission fees and then there is still plenty more to see and do, including the new Brave Hearts exhibition telling New Zealand’s cardiac story and the last chance to experience the award-winning exhibition, Sunlight - Ihi KÅmaru, before it closes on 15 October. Don’t forget to climb aboard the ever-popular tram ride over to MOTAT 2 to view the rare Sunderland flying boat lovingly repainted and on display inside for the first time

With so much on offer, MOTAT certainly has you covered for a great family day out these school holidays.