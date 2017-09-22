Crowdfunding campaign to employ young Maori dancers

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 15:34

Atamira Dance Company's newest self titled work is delving back into what the name 'Atamira' represents in contemporary, historical and future society.

Choreographed by Kelly Nash, 'Atamira' is a platform to remember those that have passed, our closeness to our own imminent death, and a reminder of the importance of people, relationships and life.

We are running our first ever boosted campaign with the goal to raise $12,000NZ to enable employment of up to three emerging Maori dancers for five weeks full-time work leading up to the premiere of 'Atamira' - 13 December, 2017.

Engaging these young dancers in the creative process is an important part of Kelly's overall creative vision.

We are inspired to whakamana the journey of Imogen Tapara, Rosie Tapsell and Manuel Solomon to be immersed in this intensive creative process under the direction of Kelly and alongside established Atamira dancers. This opportunity will be an incredible and enriching experience that will assist in the growth of our talented rangatahi, and enable them to receive a living wage during their involvement.

The support of Creative New Zealand allows us to fund our newest full-length work, however we need the support of our whole community to bring these young dancers into the process, and to fully realise the creative vision of choreographer, Kelly Nash.

https://www.boosted.org.nz/projects/atamira

https://youtu.be/Iojw9MUGlS8

https://www.facebook.com/events/351226511998026/

http://www.atamiradance.co.nz