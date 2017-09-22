CultureFest 2017 fast approaching Selwyn

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 17:18

CultureFest 2017 is fast approaching - you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to celebrate Selwyn’s growing diversity!

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, CultureFest is back to showcase everything great about Selwyn’s growing community.

Senior Events and Recreation Advisor Dave Tippett says the event contributes to the outcomes of the Selwyn District Council newcomers and migrants strategy.

"We recognise our district’s growing diversity and celebrate this with CultureFest. We encourage everyone to come down and attend this free event," he says.

Find a spot on the grass to enjoy over 20 different stage performances by groups from China, Latin America, Russia, Poland, Iran, India, Brazil, and many more on our main stage.

Send your taste buds on a journey around the world. Wander around the many different food vendors and take in the tastes and smells of over 15 different culinary delights including Indian, Spanish, German, Nigerian, Malaysian, Moroccan, Jordanian, Iranian, Russian, Ukrainian and more.

You can also experience arts, crafts, as well as activities and dances you can participate in.

There is something for the whole family to experience including bouncy castles, Pedalmania, music, Japanese games, henna tattoos and much more.

CultureFest takes place on Sunday, 1 October, at Lincoln Event Centre and Domain, 11am-4pm.

Selwyn District Council, in partnership with Rotary Club of Lincoln and Christchurch Multi Cultural Council are proud to bring you CultureFest 2017.