Student innovation winner wows awards audience

Saturday, 23 September, 2017 - 00:47

Fashion design student Kate Fisher has continued a proud tradition at Massey’s College of Creative Arts by winning the student innovation section of the World of WearableArt Awards.

The first-time entrant, who joined other winners at last night’s awards show in Wellington, designed her submission for a fourth-year elective paper that required designers to enter a fashion/textile competition of their choice.

Her garment, made of red-coloured vinyl, fusing and buttons, was also named runner up of the RED open section that celebrates the colour of extremes.

"The transformative power comes from distorting the traditional silhouette outline of a suit to an over-powering abstract shape," Ms Fisher says.

"Combining this with the colour red creates more theatrics and authority. The wearer is encompassed in this mass of prestigious red, and his identity is transformed into something both regal and ominous."

The attention of having her design exhibited at such a popular event was not lost on her either.

"Having my garment as part of the WOW finals means it will be seen by 60,000 and this exposure will be great!"

The global scale of the $6000 award, open to all national and international tertiary students, was reflected by the fact the second-placed student entry was from a Hong Kong-based designer. Ms Fisher also won another $2500 for being a section runner-up.

She joins illustrious company, with students from the School of Design at Massey’s College of Creative Arts featuring among the winners of the student design section of the awards several times in recent years -including Luka Mues in 2010 and Sophie Littin in 2011. In 2008 another former student Nadine Jaggi was presented with the Supreme prize at the Awards.

Ms Fisher, who is originally from Hamilton, specialises in designing menswear that challenges traditional gender roles and "what it means to be masculine or feminine and how we perform our gender".

"I love to cross-tailor with streetwear and play with silhouette. My WOW entry ‘Does this suit me?’ is a menswear look that puts a spin on the suit. It plays with scale, silhouette and distortion of traditional suit features."

Once she completes her studies she would like to work full-time for a designer to expand her knowledge and industry experience in preparation for one day operating her own menswear label.

The World of WearableArt Awards Show continues for a fortnight-long season till October 8.