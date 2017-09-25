Mercury Bike the Bridge changes gear to February

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 08:06

Registration is now open for Mercury Bike the Bridge, the 7th annual iconic fundraising bike ride over the Auckland Harbour Bridge taking place on Sunday 18 February, 2018. The event has moved from its traditional mid-November date, and welcomes a new charity partner, Bike Auckland, alongside long term partner Multiple Sclerosis Auckland.

Callum McNair, founder and producer of the event, is excited. "Whilst there are some exciting changes on the way, we are thrilled some things are staying the same. Our key partners, NZTA, Auckland Transport and Mercury and Skoda, our title sponsors are both back, something we are all thrilled about. The continuing support of these businesses enable us to deliver this event for everyone at prices that everyone can afford"

"Since 2011, in the days leading up to the event our eyes have always been on November’s unsettled weather patterns. The move to February will bring much more reliable weather - and while we can’t guarantee no rain, we can certainly rely on warmer conditions."

The change of date to late summer has another bonus for the 4,000 participants that take part in the event each year. The start time will move with the sunrise, to 7am - providing a more comfortable wake-up time for Aucklanders who’ve been wanting to tick this event off their bucket list.

Bike the Bridge also welcomes on board Bike Auckland - the non-profit organisation working for a better city for people on bikes - as a new official charity partner, alongside long term partner Multiple Sclerosis Auckland. Event participants can now choose to "ride for Bike Auckland" by setting up a Givealittle Page and being sponsored to ride, or by making a voluntary donation to the organisation when they register.

"Bike Auckland has worked alongside us from the get-go, and has been instrumental in bringing many of the recent improvements to our cycle network. Their strong reputation, decades of advocacy on behalf of people on bikes, and positivity about Auckland’s potential as a great cycling city, make them ideal partners for this event. We’re delighted to encourage people to support the work Bike Auckland does to improve our city," says McNair.

"The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been a massive drawcard for cyclists for years. So many of us want to bike it. Until we get SkyPath, Bike the Bridge provides one day a year to enjoy the freedom of biking over with the breeze on our faces with the harbour and city laid out before us. We're thrilled to be part of the event", says Barb Cuthbert, Chair and Spokesperson of Bike Auckland.

Bike the Bridge acknowledges the ongoing support and approval of the New Zealand Transport Agency, Auckland Transport and Auckland Council. "To these organisations we are truly grateful," says McNair.

Major sponsors Mercury and Skoda are also back on board again this year: having enjoyed their association with the event, they’re keen to further develop their ties with the many thousands of Aucklanders eager to get out and get amongst the best that this city offers.