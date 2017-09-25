'Tokyo by Night' exhibition on show in Auckland

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 14:47

Asahi Super Dry is proud to present the Tokyo By Night photographic exhibition by Melbourne photographer Tom Blachford. Renowned for his work in Wired, Vogue and Wallpaper, the exhibition will be on show at Pineapple Bar, Parnell, Auckland from 5 October to 19 October.

Blachford has created a striking photography collection by taking to the streets of Tokyo to unlock the nightlife of Japan. Visitors to his upcoming exhibition will experience the story of a city where no two nights are the same and where Asahi Super Dry is the catalyst for nocturnal exploration.

"Tom Blachford seeks to unlock the transient beauty of Tokyo, a city constantly moving and evolving. His imagery evokes a sense of wonder and mystique - the buildings, the lights and the darkness merge to create a unique neon beauty. By capturing his journey we can begin to unlock the secrets of Tokyo By Night, a world only Asahi Super Dry can bring to you," says Jade Clark, Marketing Manager, Asahi New Zealand.

Blachford’s brooding photographs capture landmark Japanese architecture including The Asahi Beer Hall, a.k.a the Golden Flame, designed by Philippe Starck, the Fuji TV Headquarters designed by Kenzo Tange and a cherry picker view of the Nagakin Capsule Tower designed by Kisho Kurokawa.

Blachford comments, "Tokyo has an amazing sci-fi aesthetic and by photographing late after dark I wanted to capture a side of it that is rarely seen. I wanted to capture the feeling that struck me when i first visited the city, that you have been somehow transported to another dimension. I wanted people to ask not where they were taken, but when."

The two-week exhibition "Tokyo By Night" is open to the public at Pineapple Bar, 207 Parnell Rd, Parnell, Auckland for two weeks from 5 October, Wednesday - Saturday 4pm until late. A high standard of dress is required.