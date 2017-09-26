Fascination Science delves into mathematics with Professor Ken Ono

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 00:01

The tenth instalment of a free lecture series at Massey University will be given by a man so fascinated by a Mathematician that he would later help produce a Hollywood film about the man.

Emory University’s Professor Ken Ono, will give his talk ‘Gems of Ramanujan and their Lasting Impact on Mathematics’ as part of the Fascination Sciences lecture series on the University’s Albany campus. This will be followed by the film The Man Who Knew Infinity, starring Dev Patel and Jeremy Irons, about Ramanujan’s life, which Professor Ono served as an associate producer.

"Mathematician Ramanujan's work has had a truly transformative effect on modern mathematics, and continues to do so as we understand further lines from his letters and notebooks," says Professor Ono.

In this lecture, some of the studies of Ramanujan that are most accessible to the general public will be presented and how Ramanujan's findings fundamentally changed modern mathematics. We will also discuss the influences on his work. Professor Ono will share several clips from the film in the lecture.