Celebrate with the Black Ferns

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 14:17

This Thursday, Aucklanders get their chance to celebrate with five time Women’s Rugby World Cup winners the Black Ferns, at a free public event at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

Doors open to fans at 10am, and the Black Ferns will arrive at 10.45am. The team will be greeted by family and friends before proceeding into the Vodafone Events Centre with a guard of honour formed by pupils from neighbouring primary schools.

On the day, fans can enjoy fun activities before and after the formal celebration programme.

Jenny-May Clarkson is the day’s MC.

The team, which won the title in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 as well as this year, will stay on until 1pm to meet and mingle with fans, and reflect on their World Cup journey.

Event details

- The Black Ferns Celebration will take place at the Vodafone Events Centre from 11am-1pm

- Doors open at 10am

- Free parking is available at the Vodafone Events Centre

- There will be no road closures

- There are a variety public transport options available

- Fans should plan their journey and travel early - https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/journey-planner/

- The Black Ferns will bring the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

- Guests include:

Mayor Phil Goff

NZ MÄori Rugby Board Director, Mere Kingi

NZ Rugby Chairman, Brent Impey

NZ Rugby Chief Executive, Steve Tew

Current and former Black Ferns