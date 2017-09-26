Sport HB kicks off Activate the Bay Campaign with Active Hub

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 14:51

On Sunday, September 24, Perfume Point in Ahuriri was buzzing with activity for the mid-part of the afternoon. Sport Hawke’s Bay hosted its first Active Hub as part of their Activate the Bay campaign encouraging more members of the community to get active.

For two hours, the active hub over 300 hundred people join in on the fun and games in the sun. Children and family were able to jump in and out of eight different stations on the day, including snag golf with Andrew Henare Golf, cycling with iWay, scoring goals with Chris from Maca Sports Leadership, badminton with Angus from Hawke’s Bay Badminton, rugby with the Hawke’s Bay Magpies, Poi Toa with Casey Walker from Sport Hawke’s Bay, Rob the Nest and other activities with Youthtown or a casual Spikeball game. The event was free for anyone to join in, with several prizes from the likes of Reading Cinemas, Craft and Hern, Hawke’s Bay Rugby and the Cancer Society of Hawke’s Bay being distributed just for participating. "We’ve been wanting to find a way to encourage more members of the community to get active," said Ryan Hambleton, Sport Hawke’s Bay’s Commercial Manager.

Many families commented that it was great to see something like this that was free for them to join in. "We wanted to make sure the Active Hub was free, removing the cost barrier that so many people face today," said Hambleton. "We had enormous help from multiple sport and active recreation organisations that allowed us to deliver an event like this."

"We had superb weather for it, so it was awesome to see so many people making the most of that and really enjoying themselves."

Sport Hawke’s Bay will be planning another Active Hub to be held in November. Keep a look out on their Facebook page and/or the Activate the Bay website (www.activatethebay.co.nz) for more information.