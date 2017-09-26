Junior Road Safety Park set to be ready for summer

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 15:23

Complete with miniature roads, intersections, give way and stop signs, Palmerston North’s Junior Road Safety Park is set to be humming with families and children at the Victoria Esplanade this summer.

"Children can learn about road rules in a fun, safe environment," says Jason Pilkington, Leisure Assets Planner. "We can teach them road skills from an early age which is great for their development."

The Junior Road Safety Park will also include working traffic lights, seating, shelters and a bike station where tyres can be pumped up.

Pascal St Community Trust fundraised close to $250,000, while Palmerston North City Council provided $100,000 towards the project.

The park is located in the Victoria Esplanade, on the old caretaker’s property near the children’s playground off Fitzherbert Avenue - a perfect location for the little roading network.

"The proximity of the ManawatÅ« riverside shared pathway will provide further off-road opportunities for children to practice their biking skills," says Mr Pilkington. "This is a great way to encourage our kids to be outside."

As part of the Manawatu River Framework implementation plan, Council is working on a series of cycling activities from Waitoetoe Park down to Riverside Drive.

Construction of the park started in early September and is expected to be complete by this November.