Explore Titirangi's new heritage tours

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 21:34

The Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers’ Association is proud to announce the release of a new publication to celebrate the Auckland Heritage Festival which begins on 30 September.

The Association, working with the West Auckland Historical Society, has produced a free booklet detailing walking and driving tours of the area exploring Titirangi’s heritage.

The Waitakere Ranges Local Board provided funding to print the brochure which can now be found in local cafes, businesses and public buildings.

TRRA Chair Dr Mels Barton is delighted that the project has come to fruition.

"We’re excited that this delightful resource is now available for locals and visitors to enjoy" she said.

The Association would like to thank local historians Bruce and Trixie Harvey and Marc Bonny who wrote the text and Sonia Frimmel of What’s the Story who produced the design, plus the Waitakere Ranges Local Board for the funding. It was printed locally by Words Incorporated.

To mark the launch of the new brochure the Association and the West Auckland Historical Society will host a Guided Walk of Titirangi’s Heritage Sites on Saturday 7 October from 2-4pm, to be led by Bruce and Trixie Harvey and Marc Bonny. The walk will start at Lopdell House and all are welcome.