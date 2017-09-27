The Discovery Garden, Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, opens this weekend

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 10:38

The Discovery Garden - Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, an area designed for children in the Wellington Botanic Garden, will be officially opened this weekend.

- The Discovery Garden will be an amazing living classroom where children can explore and learn about the natural world.

- Education programmes for schools will commence from Term 4, October 2017.

- The education programmes are aimed at children between 5-12 years and will focus on plant uses for - food, fibre, medicine, and construction.

- The garden has been built on a 1,500 square metre hill-side site near the Treehouse Visitor Centre and plant nursery in the Wellington Botanic Garden.

The Discovery Garden - Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, opens to the public in the Wellington Botanic Garden on 30 September 2017. The formal opening starts at 10am-10.30am, followed by the annual Kids Day Out event, 11am-3pm.

Key speakers and attendees:

- Mayor Justin Lester

- Cr. Jill Day

- Cr. Peter Gilberd

- Rob Hole, President of Friends of the Botanic Gardens

- Taranaki Whanui will also do a blessing