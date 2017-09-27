The Discovery Garden, Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, opens this weekend

|
The Discovery Garden - Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, an area designed for children in the Wellington Botanic Garden, will be officially opened this weekend.
- The Discovery Garden will be an amazing living classroom where children can explore and learn about the natural world.
- Education programmes for schools will commence from Term 4, October 2017.
- The education programmes are aimed at children between 5-12 years and will focus on plant uses for - food, fibre, medicine, and construction.
- The garden has been built on a 1,500 square metre hill-side site near the Treehouse Visitor Centre and plant nursery in the Wellington Botanic Garden.
The Discovery Garden - Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, opens to the public in the Wellington Botanic Garden on 30 September 2017. The formal opening starts at 10am-10.30am, followed by the annual Kids Day Out event, 11am-3pm.
Key speakers and attendees:
- Mayor Justin Lester
- Cr. Jill Day
- Cr. Peter Gilberd
- Rob Hole, President of Friends of the Botanic Gardens
- Taranaki Whanui will also do a blessing
