Costumes wow visitors at Christchurch's Enchanted Garden

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 15:02

If you look very carefully, you can see a face.

As the beautiful bonnets of hundreds of daffodils dance in the spring sunshine around Christchurch, a unique, rather large daff has been spotted on the move.

Designer Jenny Gillies has included spring flower costumes in a new display at Christchurch International Airport in the check-in hall at the airport, opposite Coffee Culture.

In place for the next 7 weeks as a part of the "Welcome Spring" promotion at the airport, Jenny says she’s loving being part of the bright and colourful promotion which showcases an amazing full fabric daffodil and a tree in blossom costume.

This Friday a Jazz Band will perform and live models will showcase the stunning Gillies creations.

"We are the Garden City after all and it must be lovely to be greeted with something as colourful and unique as this, when you arrive in the city," she says.

Meanwhile the number of people visiting the Enchanted Garden display in the old Tea Kiosk in the Botanic Gardens has been steady through the winter and will increase with the change of weather.

"Of course the sun always brings more people into the Gardens and they are looking just gorgeous at the moment," says Jenny.

The Enchanted Garden is open every day (except Christmas and New Years Day), 10am-14pm. Best entrance is off the Armagh Street Bridge / Gardens Carpark or walk through from Rolleston Avenue towards Victoria Lake / Armagh Street Bridge.

Cost: Adults $10. Seniors, students and children over 5 are $5 and children under 5 are free. A family concession (2 adults, 2 children) is $15.