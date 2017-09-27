Unitec students to light up Devonport for Auckland Artweek

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 16:43

More than 100 second-year Architecture students from Unitec Institute of Technology will transform Devonport’s Windsor Reserve into an outdoor gallery of light installations as part of Auckland Artweek next month.

Eleven teams of students will design and prefabricate a diverse range of light pavilions to be erected in the seaside reserve, working to a zero budget, zero waste brief. Students have sought sponsorship for their designs, with a range of North Shore and Auckland businesses supporting them with materials and funding.

Unitec Architecture lecturer Ainsley O'Connell says, "Our students have risen admirably to the challenge of creating a range of functional, constructional and aesthetic installations for the GLOW festival. To take ideas from paper to reality takes thought, planning and group collaboration, and added to that, the challenges of working with the elements in a large-scale outdoor venue. We’re very proud of what our students have achieved."

This is the third year that Unitec students have taken part in the GLOW@Artweek Auckland festival with double the number of students participating this year than in previous years.

GLOW@Artweek Auckland runs from Friday October 13 to Saturday October 14 in Windsor Reserve. Other local activities include exhibitions in galleries around Devonport, a glow bike festival, live music and a mini tennis court on Clarence Street which will be pedestrianised as GLOW Open Street on Friday October 13 from 5.00pm.

Artweek Auckland runs from October 7-15.