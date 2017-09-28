Queenstown touch teams go up against Richie McCaw

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 12:01

On Saturday 28 October, Queenstown Memorial Centre will become the battle ground for the ultimate game of touch with Queenstown Lakes locals taking on Richie McCaw.

As the winner of Mastercard’s Tap for your Town competition, Queenstown will have two local teams face off for the chance to test their touch skills against Richie McCaw.

"This will be a David versus Goliath battle. Representatives from throughout the region will divide into two Queenstown teams who will have the chance to take on Richie’s hand-picked team. Round one will be fierce, with both teams wanting to be part of the ultimate game of touch against Richie McCaw," says Peter Chisnall, Country Manager for Mastercard New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The Tap for your Town tournament will see a Wakatipu Rugby Club team take on a Arrowtown Rugby Club team in round one, with the winning team going on to play Richie McCaw and his all-star team in the final.

The local teams will be made up of 14 players in total, from a mixture of rugby and touch backgrounds to represent the entire Queenstown Lakes District.

"I’m putting together a team of touch players who I think are up for the challenge, and I know the Queenstown teams will be giving it everything. I’m looking forward to the game - it should be a great contest," says Richie McCaw.

Queenstown are hosting the event with Richie McCaw after winning the Tap for your Town competition making the highest number of contactless payment transactions per capita from June to August.

New Zealanders are embracing contactless payments with three quarters of New Zealanders using ‘tap and go’ technology to make purchases.

"Throughout the country we are seeing people increasingly use contactless payments for everyday purchases as it is convenient and easy to use. In Queenstown locals and businesses are embracing the benefits of contactless payments for quick, easy transactions. Because of this Queenstown are gaining another benefit of tapping - a priceless experience with Richie McCaw," adds Chisnall.

"It will be an exciting event - we encourage the Queenstown Lakes community to come along on the day to cheer on their local teams, or Richie, and enjoy the day’s entertainment."

Queenstown Lakes locals can dust off their boots and get involved by contacting the Wakatipu Rugby Club, Arrowtown Rugby Club to join a team.

Mastercard thank Wakatipu Rugby Club, Arrowtown Rugby Club, Touch New Zealand and Touch Southland for their support to bring this event to life.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 28th October

Location: Queenstown Memorial Centre

Timing: 10.00am - 1.00pm

Round 1: Wakatipu Rugby Club team vs Arrowtown Rugby Club team

Round 2: Winning local team vs Richie McCaw all-star team